Arab Trailblazers

It’s a man’s world, or so they say, but female Arabs are currently in the midst of working towards an incredible summer of success. Regionally, various women have significantly contributed in phenomenally important ways to society. From powerful leaders to fashion tycoons, narrowing down the Middle East’s most blossoming women is no easy task, but here’s MOJEH’s edit of the most noteworthy ladies to keep an eye out for this summer.

Reem Acra The international fashion designer’s spring/summer18 collection was presented earlier this year at Tiffany & Co.’s flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City. Luxurious blush-pink and lavender hued gowns boasting built-in cuffs and delicate crystal-encrusted belts showcased Acra’s breathtaking talent, which seamlessly merges a modern aesthetic with her Middle Eastern heritage. A lace frock was carefully hand-stitched with 5,500 sparkling Swarovski crystals and took 2,800 hours to assemble.

Nayla Hayek Swiss-born Nayla Hayek is chair of the board of directors of Swatch Group. As a member of the World Arabian Horse Organisation, she’s also an international Arabian horse judge, in addition to being responsible for the promotional activities of Swatch Group on site in Dubai. She also became chief executive officer of American luxury jeweller Harry Winston in 2013, despite later revealing that, at the time, her knowledge of gemstones and high jewellery timepieces was not extensive. “But I learned,” she told The Telegraph in 2015. “Learning about the cuts and colours is easy, but you have to feel stones to understand their legacy, and that is different.”