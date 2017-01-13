Meryl Streep: Was she right, or wrong?

"Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence, and when the powerful use their position to bully others we all lose." Instead of speaking about her 40-year history in Hollywood, American actress Meryl Streep has spoken about the political uncertainty Americans (and subsequently the world) face following the success of president-elect Donald Trump.

Streep used her acceptance speech of the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Golden Globes Awards as an opportunity to voice her concerns for the future. She spoke specifically about the arts, as well as the media and immigration, saying to the sweeping audience: "You and all of us in this room really belong to the most vilified segments in American society right now. Think about it: Hollywood, foreigners and the press."

The star highlighted the importance of empathy and understanding, emphasising the importance of the press in what seemed to be a coverted quip about Trump: “We need the principled press to hold power to account, to call them on the carpet for every outrage. That’s why our Founders enshrined the press and its freedoms in our Constitution.”