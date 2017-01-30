Style That Makes A Difference Annie Darling February 10th 2017 2.5 min read

“I wasn’t too happy in the corporate world,” reveals Dubai-based entrepreneur Zeina Abou Chaaban. “I knew that I wanted to start a social enterprise utilising the business skills I gained while contributing towards a good cause at the same time.”

And so Palestyle was born. Established in 2009, Abou Chaaban’s luxury fashion brand sells an exclusive collection of unparalleled accessories at high-end department stores, including Bloomingdales, House of Fraser and Etoile. After visiting a Palestinian refugee camp in Beirut, the designer felt she needed to find a way to help female refugees in camps throughout Jordan and Lebanon. She was inspired by the embroidery skills showcased by some of the women, and decided to empower them by offering them a job. “Here [at the camp], I encountered refugee life for the first time,” she reminisces in an exclusive interview with MOJEH. “It’s quite a harsh life. 180,000 people literally live on top of each other in a 1-kilometre space with no hope for a future. There are no job opportunities and a very poor infrastructure. Even the very basics are unavailable such as proper electricity, water, a sewage system, home ventilation, and roads.”

"I started my career in fashion hoping to contribute, even if minimally, to the empowerment of refugee women." Zeina Abou Chaaban, Founder of Palestyle

The number of refugees fleeing war and conflict is steadily increasing in the Middle East, as well as Europe and the Americas, and Abou Chaaban intends to help escapees through employment. “I was inspired by the women in the camp who did handmade embroidery with a lot of love and pride. I knew that was the right time to start a business to empower those women with job opportunities and social development projects.” Best-known for its assortment of colourful bags, Palestyle’s leather clutches are signed off with elaborate Arabic calligraphy, as well as gold-plated embroidery for that extra touch of heritage. “I loved handmade embroidery and thought that it could be made into a fashion trend while empowering the women behind it. That’s how the concept and name of Palestyle came to mind.” The brand has also made a mark with its line of clothing and accessories, which has been worn by Hollywood stars like Eva Longoria, Gwyneth Paltrow and British model Lily Cole. Abou Chaaban hopes to see the business recognised as one of the top five profitable social luxury brands in the world, and adds that she’d love to see her designs worn by Gigi Hadid, who she describes as “a beautiful supermodel of Palestinian origin who is also very proud of her roots.”













Palestyle’s main line is luxury handbags that are sold in high-end boutiques throughout the region.