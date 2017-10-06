One To Watch: Sheikha Fatima Al Sabah

Granddaughter of Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, the most senior serving member of the ruling family in Kuwait, Sheikha Fatima unveiled Prismologie, a luxurious body care range in 2015, in partnership with her mother, Sheikha Intisar. “My inspiration has always been the strength and determination in women, no matter where they are from or what they do,” she reveals. “I am blessed to have been raised by a wonderful family, and to have been born to and raised by an inspirational and strong mother, who showed me from a very young age that being passionate and pursuing a dream is always possible.” In addition to Prismologie, Al Sabah has enjoyed a successful career in philanthropy. Her desire to promote the welfare of others led to her being appointed vice chairperson and executive director of Kuwait’s first legally recognised and registered animal welfare society, the Kuwait Society for the Protection of Animals and Their Habitat.