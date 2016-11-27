Five Minutes With Farida Khelfa

We get to know former model and muse, documentary filmmaker and brand ambassador for the House of Schiaparelli, Farida Khelfa who was recently in Dubai

Favourite:

Possession?

I’m not attached to objects; I’m more attached to people.

Person?

It’s difficult because I have two kids and a husband, so I have three favourite persons.

Book?

Fatelessness by Imre Kertész – he’s a Hungarian writer who won the Nobel Prize in Literature. The book is based on his memories from Auschwitz. It’s an emotional story that grips you from the inside.

Song?

I Say A Little Prayer by Aretha Franklin, anything by Nina Simone – I love great voices, music is a big influence in my life.

Meal to cook?

(Laughs) I can’t even make boiled eggs! I’m a terrible, terrible cook, but luckily, my husband is a very good cook.

Beauty product?

I only really use brands you find at the pharmacy, never brands with names – I pretty much just use things from Avene and La Roche Posay, things made from natural water sources.

Travel tip?

Moisturise frequently and water, water, water! I drink water before, during and after the flight – it’s the best thing to do when you travel.

Item for autumn/winter?

A black Schiaparelli blazer embroidered with a gold sun.

Memory?

Moving to Paris at the age of 16, because suddenly, I had no fear.

City?

My Paris – I know it’s boring and cliché to say that, but I absolutely love Paris.

To read our full interview with Farida which took place while she was in Dubai for Fashion Forward pick up a copy of our December issue.