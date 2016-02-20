Cannes Film Festival 2017: Sharon Stone

“The first time I went to the Cannes Film Festival was for the now defunct Carolco Pictures for the 1990 film Total Recall. We were there to open the festival, but my suitcase got lost on the way over and it was never recovered on the way over.

“My friend, the now famous ‘SuperMensch’ Shep Gordon took care of me; taking me around each day and buying me clothes for each event. My producer Mario Kassar bought me a dress for the premier, which was amazing. We had a party afterwards at Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, where the Gypsy Kings played. Guests like The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton and Grace Jones came to our party, it was just so incredible, especially to a newbie like I was at the time. I was so thrilled.

“Cannes Film Festival is always memorable because of the spectacular location. The south of France is just lovely: the beachfront, the weather and the people, who are so kind and welcoming.

“There’s just so much beauty and tradition, which is a wonderful part of life, as well as the great people who run the festival. For those of us whose lives revolve around films and filmmaking, it’s perfect because we’re completely immersed in it. We’re all together just talking about film after film after film.

“I like to stay on a boat with friends, because it’s so intimate; away from the crowds and the hubbub, away from it all. You’re able to catch your breath, relax and laugh in an intimate setting before going out again. I also have a fun tradition with my dearest ones. We all go out to a pizza joint, which stays open late for us after the amfAR event. About eight of us go there for pizza and fries and laughs. We just love that wonderful place.

“When in Cannes, before going out, most of the time I usually enjoy a bath, get my hair done and I sometimes get my make-up done. Other times I throw on my sunglasses by Alain Afflelou. Of course clothes are clothes, and sometimes things don’t go as planned or don’t work. But we just move on and grab something else to wear before running out of the door. We can’t be defined by our clothes. Sometimes I’ve gone barefoot. I’m very much about living in the moment.

“I don’t do much shopping because I’m usually working to prepare myself and others for amfAR. We spend quite a lot of time talking to those who may bid and getting ready so we do our very best.

“At Cannes, I’ve met some of the best directors in the world. The global aspect of this festival is so great. Until recently America as a country wasn’t exposed on an international level in regard to film or television, and I think that this is incredibly important. I believe strongly that we are a global community and that we need to get to know one another globally. I love the opportunity to bring full-length films, documentaries and animation to a global market.

“I just love French actresses, I’ve always thought that they were by far the most beautiful women in the world and that they stay beautiful forever. In France, they don’t hide their women away once they’ve turned forty. I love that so much and I continue to be inspired by them.

“For me, what’s so great about Cannes is seeing the group who made the film loving each other and selling the film together, rather than just the lead actor. Also it’s quite traditional and isn’t changing too much. I like that, I like that is has kept its dignity.”