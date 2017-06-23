Inside Hermès’ Club

Hermès Shanghai welcomed an array of illustrious international guests to a one-of-a-kind soirée to celebrate the luxury brand’s exquisite clientele at the majestic Long Museum, which (for one exclusive night only) was elaborately transformed into a contemporary club brimming with music, sophistication and laughter.

At the epicentre of this lavish celebration was a brand new performance directed by French graphic designer Jean-Paul Goude, who drew inspiration from Hermès' autumn/winter17 collection designed by the label's first female ready-to-wear architect Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski.

An true ode to femininity, the evening was elevated with a spectacularly opulent billiard room, a pink-hued powder room, an exclusive members’ room (adorned with spectacular creations by Pierre Hardy (creative director for jewellery and shoes), and a Hermès scarf-drenched red ballroom, which came alive with the rhythm and lightness of these; the brand’s most extravagant and sought-after creations.

The entire event, hosted on 15th June, was orchestrated by artistic director Bali Barret, in collaboration with the set designer Antoine Platteau. Together, the unstoppable duo exhilarated effervescence and charisma; successfully hosting a memorable evening that pulsated with the privacy and pizzazz many can only imagine.