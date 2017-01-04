Five Firsts: The Humanitarian, Zainab Kufaishi

In this series we spotlight the trailblazing paths of the Middle Eastern women raising the bar in sport, society and structure. Here, we share the story of Zainab Kufaishi the Invesco employee who took time out of her demanding work schedule to volunteer with Syrian refugees.

“I thought about my future children, who would ask where I was during one of the worst times in humanity. I wanted to say: At least I did something,” Iraqi by birth, Zainab Kufaishi was sharply reacquainted with her past when, years later, images of Syrians helping their children onto boats flashed before her. Her childhood in Baghdad brimmed with political unrest. Having endured two wars by the age of 10, when the Gulf War was over, her family left for Algeria, where they were faced with turmoil once again. “In the early ’90s, my parents made a snap judgement to apply for asylum in the UK,” she remembers. “I was slotted into the education system, completing my degree at Warwick University.”

For Kufaishi, perhaps more than most, the Syrian war struck a cord, “I thought about my family 25 years ago. I thought that it could have very easily been me if life had taken a different turn and we weren’t so lucky as to escape.”An Invesco employee working in Asset Management, her professional merits are typical of the success stories that punctuate the Middle East, yet dissatisfied with easy answers, Kufaishi wanted to do more than simply donate.

“When I asked my boss for a month of unpaid leave to volunteer, I was pleasantly surprised at how excited and positive he was,” she recounts. Part of a new wave of multinational companies to embrace this type of sabbatical, today’s employees are often encouraged to give back to the world, their experiences contributing to the CSR programmes that hold increasing importance in the ever-globalised workplace.