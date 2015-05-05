Everything You Need To Know About the Met Gala

In 1948, American publicist Eleanor Lambert started the Met Gala as a philanthropic means of generating of raising money for New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. Known officially as the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit. Since its inauguration the event has become one of the most important events in the fashion calendar.

Each year on the first Monday in May, the Met Gala begins with an in-house exhibition with a changing theme covering everything from styles of dressing such as punk and Russian costume to honoring designers such as Yves Saint Laurent, Gianni Versace and Christian Dior. This year the show honours Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo and is titled Rei Kawakubo/ Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between and will showcase 150 of her designs.

While attendees aren’t required to dress according to the theme, it is encouraged. Social media and the use of mobile phones are strictly banned from the event with the only images available to the public taking place on the red carpet outside. Tickets start at Dh110,000 with brands purchasing entire tables and hosting celebrity guests on a strictly invite-only basis.