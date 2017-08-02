Weekend Wardrobes: Rainbow Warriors August 3rd 2017 2.5 min read

Not one for the faint hearted, multi-hued fashion spikes a colourful shift from the subdued neutral uniform we have come accustomed to. Conjuring up cheerful emotions to help you seize the day, this kaleidoscope of colour serves as a welcome reminder that fashion is meant to be fun.

The Execution The key to successfully executing this look is to ensure balance is maintained. A loud statement coat should be met with neutral accompaniments to maintain a polished outcome. Similarly, animated accessories such as a scarf can be used to brighten up wardrobe staples such as a tailored suit or a pair of worn-in denims.

The Shades Give your look an artisanal edge with Mondrian-inspired patterns and graphic stripes. Look to incorporate vivid brights that will help boost your mood and try layering like-minded pieces for added pop.