Weekend Wardrobes: Pyjama Party August 17th 2017

Fun, slightly frivolous and arguably one of the comfiest ensembles to don, languid pyjama-style daywear nails nonchalant chic. Here we explore the ways to take sleepwear-inspired sets out of the boudoir and into the streets.

Robed Regalia For those looking to try out the trend but lacking the confidence for a head-to-toe look, start small with a silk robe. Wear over denim or sharply cut trousers and utilise a tie waist or belt to accentuate the waist.

Cropped Cuffs When wearing a coordinating set, fit is of utmost importance. If necessary, enlist a tailor to make sure trouser legs fall just on the ankle, as this will work to elongate the legs and ensure your look is more boudoir and less couch potato-inspired. Pair with a statement heel, mule or loafer and you're good to go.