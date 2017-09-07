Weekend Wardrobes: Gunning For Gingham

The streets give a nostalgic nod towards one of fashion’s archived prints. Here, we show you the best ways of donning this keynote fabric.

Gingham replaces plaid this season as designers such as Mary Katrantzou, Off-White and Versace bring back the heritage print. Colour remains key, vibrant shades of cerulean, lime and lemon add a jovial touch, while contrasting hues of black and white add a dose of sophistication.

Cut in contemporary silhouettes, such as a matching trouser and blazer combo, or used as a statement piece that can be layered over tops or trousers, highlight versatility. Opting for smaller inclusions of the trend through items like NO.21 slides or Diane von Furstenberg’s circular pouch will provide a subtle introduction to the trend.