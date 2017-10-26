Weekend Wardrobes: The Glossover

The autumn/winter17 runways offered up unconventional high shine fabrics in a myriad of colours and prints. Sleek, spill-proof and undeniably edgy, we explore the ways to incorporate these glossy fabrics into your wardrobe this weekend.

The hero item of this trend is definitely the coat. Pioneered by the likes of Calvin Klein, Miu Miu, Joseph and Sportmax, trench coats cut from vinyl, plastic, PVC or embossed leather make the ultimate outerwear statement. Wear over cuffed vintage denim and sneakers for a more casual approach or don over a form-fitting dress and heels to take your styling up a notch.

Considering the Middle East's temperal climes rarely warrant a coat, another way to incorporate high shine elements into one's warbrobe is through accessories. Seek out patent pumps for eveningwear or enlist a slick pair of ankle boots to take you through the day.