The Three Stylists To Know
July 31st 2017
Discover the stylists revolutionising celebrity dressing.
Elizabeth Stewart
With a client list that boasts some of the entertainment industry's most powerful women, Elizabeth Stewart is arguably one of the world's busiest and most in demand stylists. Dressing Jessica Chastain, Cate Blanchett and Julia Roberts to name but a few, Stewart's well-honed aesthetic is timeless and polished with just the right amount of edge.
Kate Young
Best known for her work with Dakota Johnson, Sienna Miller, Natalie Portman and most recently, Selena Gomez, Young has a penchant for simple, effortless style that lands her clients on well dressed lists across the globe frequently.
Law Roach
The man behind Celine Dion's triumphant high fashion comeback has a small rota of A-List clients which includes Zendaya and Ariana Grande. Roach's exuberant style sees his clients push the boundaries and have fun while doing it.