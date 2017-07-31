The Three Stylists To Know July 31st 2017 2.5 min read

Discover the stylists revolutionising celebrity dressing.











Elizabeth Stewart With a client list that boasts some of the entertainment industry's most powerful women, Elizabeth Stewart is arguably one of the world's busiest and most in demand stylists. Dressing Jessica Chastain, Cate Blanchett and Julia Roberts to name but a few, Stewart's well-honed aesthetic is timeless and polished with just the right amount of edge.













Kate Young

Best known for her work with Dakota Johnson, Sienna Miller, Natalie Portman and most recently, Selena Gomez, Young has a penchant for simple, effortless style that lands her clients on well dressed lists across the globe frequently.









