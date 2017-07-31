The Three Stylists To Know

Menu Menu

July 31st 2017

Discover the stylists revolutionising celebrity dressing.

  • Elizabeth Stewart 0
  • Gal Gadot in Prada 1
  • Jessica Chastain in Ralph Lauren 2
  • Viola Davis in Armani 3
  • Julia Roberts in Givenchy 4

Elizabeth Stewart

With a client list that boasts some of the entertainment industry's most powerful women, Elizabeth Stewart is arguably one of the world's busiest and most in demand stylists. Dressing Jessica Chastain, Cate Blanchett and Julia Roberts to name but a few, Stewart's well-honed aesthetic is timeless and polished with just the right amount of edge.

  • Kate Young 0
  • Sienna Miller in Dior 1
  • Dakota Johnson in Gucci 2
  • Margot Robbie in Zimmermann 3
  • Natalie Portman in Dior 4
  • Selena Gomez in Jacquemus 5

Kate Young
Best known for her work with Dakota Johnson, Sienna Miller, Natalie Portman and most recently, Selena Gomez, Young has a penchant for simple, effortless style that lands her clients on well dressed lists across the globe frequently.
 

  • Law Roach 0
  • Ariana Grande in Christian Siriano 1
  • Zendaya in Ralph and Russo 2
  • Celine Dion in Louis Vuitton 3

Law Roach
The man behind Celine Dion's triumphant high fashion comeback has a small rota of A-List clients which includes Zendaya and Ariana Grande. Roach's exuberant style sees his clients push the boundaries and have fun while doing it. 
 

