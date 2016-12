Beach season is here and we couldn’t be happier about it. Whether you’re planning a sunny getaway to tropical Tahiti or staycationing here in Dubai, our swimwear edit has you covered. From Dolce&Gabbana’s Maiolica Fiori patterned bikini with high-waist bottoms - ideal for curvy frames or Zimmermann’s Gossamer swimsuit in antique rose - perfect for petite sun-kissed figures, we have something for everyone.