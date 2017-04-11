Stand Out At Coachella

With a mere three days left to Coachella it’s time to brush up on our style must-haves for summer’s biggest music festival. But if we’ve learned anything from the fashion during previous editions of this much-hyped concert, it’s that anything goes. Though governed by a Bohemian spirit and all the subcultures it connotes (adventurers, rebels and free spirits) the event offers a platform for expression unseen by many festivals of its kind. Here, we look to the six styles that are set to elevate your look while elegantly sidestepping the rules.