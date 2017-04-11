Menu Menu

Stand Out At Coachella

April 11th 2017 | Dmitri Ruwan

  • Fringe Benefits Never underestimate the power of fringe It s still as
  • Tiers and Ruffles Layer your gossamer Stella McCartney sheath dress with a
  • Printed Booties You might be a traditional minimalist with a penchant for the
  • Denim After all every festival is almost always a denim convention of sorts
  • Ethereal couture Wearing Haute Couture pieces with ready-to-wear is the
  • It s In The Bag Stay away from large troublesome bags Instead opt for

With a mere three days left to Coachella it’s time to brush up on our style must-haves for summer’s biggest music festival. But if we’ve learned anything from the fashion during previous editions of this much-hyped concert, it’s that anything goes. Though governed by a Bohemian spirit and all the subcultures it connotes (adventurers, rebels and free spirits) the event offers a platform for expression unseen by many festivals of its kind. Here, we look to the six styles that are set to elevate your look while elegantly sidestepping the rules.

Fringe Benefits. Never underestimate the power of fringe. It’s still as relevant to fashion now as it was back in the Twenties. However, look to modern versions that offer reflective threads, metallic beading and glittering elements to make them come to life. A bell-sleeved kimono top in silver fringe could be paired with flared blue jeans for a standout look. Remember to keep an eye out for that exceptional sparkle.

1 / 6
1 / 6

Fringe Benefits. Never underestimate the power of fringe. It’s still as relevant to fashion now as it was back in the Twenties. However, look to modern versions that offer reflective threads, metallic beading and glittering elements to make them come to life. A bell-sleeved kimono top in silver fringe could be paired with flared blue jeans for a standout look. Remember to keep an eye out for that exceptional sparkle.

Tiers and Ruffles. Layer your gossamer Stella McCartney sheath dress with a vintage Valentino dress dripping in ruffles and topped off with a mesh Givenchy top. It’s all about tiers, layers and ruffles - the more the better. Whether you’re opting for Gucci’s paradisal hued version or creating you own alternative, the key is to create a volume that evokes fantasy.

2 / 6
2 / 6

Tiers and Ruffles. Layer your gossamer Stella McCartney sheath dress with a vintage Valentino dress dripping in ruffles and topped off with a mesh Givenchy top. It’s all about tiers, layers and ruffles - the more the better. Whether you’re opting for Gucci’s paradisal hued version or creating you own alternative, the key is to create a volume that evokes fantasy.

Printed Booties. You might be a traditional minimalist with a penchant for the subtle colour tones of Chanel mules but there’s no better time to challenge yourself. Leave minimalism behind and opt for exuberant print melded with clean design. A cheetah-printed ankle bootie can make the simplest of ensembles instantly come to life.

3 / 6
3 / 6

Printed Booties. You might be a traditional minimalist with a penchant for the subtle colour tones of Chanel mules but there’s no better time to challenge yourself. Leave minimalism behind and opt for exuberant print melded with clean design. A cheetah-printed ankle bootie can make the simplest of ensembles instantly come to life.

Denim. After all, every festival is almost always a denim convention of sorts! Make sure you stand out in a far superior fashion by substituting the much-loved denim jacket for a slimming head-to-toe jumpsuit. Pair with an easy-to-carry bag and pack a pair of Céline’s V-neck flats in supreme poppy lambskin to deftly navigate those grassy patches.

4 / 6
4 / 6

Denim. After all, every festival is almost always a denim convention of sorts! Make sure you stand out in a far superior fashion by substituting the much-loved denim jacket for a slimming head-to-toe jumpsuit. Pair with an easy-to-carry bag and pack a pair of Céline’s V-neck flats in supreme poppy lambskin to deftly navigate those grassy patches.

Ethereal couture. Wearing Haute Couture pieces with ready-to-wear is the ultimate expression of luxury. Stop putting off wearing that ethereal Chanel evening piece for an occasion that is yet to come and instead pair it with your favourite Saint Laurent jean jacket for unparalleled cool.

5 / 6
5 / 6

Ethereal couture. Wearing Haute Couture pieces with ready-to-wear is the ultimate expression of luxury. Stop putting off wearing that ethereal Chanel evening piece for an occasion that is yet to come and instead pair it with your favourite Saint Laurent jean jacket for unparalleled cool.

It’s In The Bag. Stay away from large troublesome bags. Instead opt for delicately crafted pieces that exhibit exceptional design and standout character. These could be the work of avant-garde designers like Schiaparelli or LaCroix.

6 / 6
6 / 6

It’s In The Bag. Stay away from large troublesome bags. Instead opt for delicately crafted pieces that exhibit exceptional design and standout character. These could be the work of avant-garde designers like Schiaparelli or LaCroix.