We look to the future as we enter 2017 with ultramodern metals and sleek silhouettes. Designers such as Kenzo take on Eighties disco fever while Louis Vuitton chooses a more space-age approach. Pair robust leathers and reflective slivers together for a sartorial edge and bring reflective materials and glossy finishes to your evening wear. Should you require a more muted take on the trend, wear a metallic dress under a minimalistic jacket.