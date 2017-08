Model Kaia Gerber was spotted in LA wearing her Staurt Weitzman clinger booties with an 'I'm with the band' look. Here she teams stone washed, baggy fit jeans with a darker hue on top, but the trend allows plenty of room for varying colour ways and denim fits. Try a skinny fit jean with a pale tee, or white jeans with colour on top teamed with a structured jacket for cooler climes.