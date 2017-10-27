Menu Menu

Shop The Look: Grace Elizabeth

October 27th 2017

  • American model Grace Elizabeth looked incredible at a private diner hosted in
  • Isabel Marant s autumn winter17 collection merges punk-cool Eighties leather
  • If you prefer a bit of colour why not layer your separates with Preen Line s
  • This beautiful draped cashmere cardigan is soft and light with an angular hem
  • Keeping true to the designer s understated and minimal style Victoria
  • A showstopper of an accessory this monogram leather clutch by yes you
  • Max Mara s Pegno tapered trousers are cut from light figure-hugging jersey
  • Raquel Allegra s velvet culottes are as sumptuously stylish and they are

American model Grace Elizabeth looked incredible at a private dinner hosted in honour of Chanel’s very own Karl Lagerfield this week. The event, which was held at the Boom Boom Room in New York City’s Standard Hotel, included a surprise performance by global superstar Mariah Carey. Elizabeth worked the brand’s black and gold fantasy tweed jacket and trouser combination to perfection at the intimate dinner, which was Look 27 from the Paris-Cosmopolite 2016/17 collection.

American model Grace Elizabeth looked incredible at a private diner hosted in honour of Chanel’s very own Karl Lagerfield this week.

1 / 8
1 / 8

American model Grace Elizabeth looked incredible at a private diner hosted in honour of Chanel’s very own Karl Lagerfield this week.

Isabel Marant’s autumn/winter17 collection merges punk-cool Eighties leather with folkloric tailoring. This Glenside top features cascading ruffled shoulders and a deep V-neckline, which works well with loose-fitted maxi-dresses and flowy trousers.

2 / 8
2 / 8

Isabel Marant’s autumn/winter17 collection merges punk-cool Eighties leather with folkloric tailoring. This Glenside top features cascading ruffled shoulders and a deep V-neckline, which works well with loose-fitted maxi-dresses and flowy trousers.

If you prefer a bit of colour why not layer your separates with Preen Line’s Ada oversized embroidered cotton-blend cardigan? A cozy, waffle-knit textured piece, vibrant flowers in ruby-red and violent add character and personality.

3 / 8
3 / 8

If you prefer a bit of colour why not layer your separates with Preen Line’s Ada oversized embroidered cotton-blend cardigan? A cozy, waffle-knit textured piece, vibrant flowers in ruby-red and violent add character and personality.

This beautiful draped cashmere cardigan is soft and light, with an angular hem that’ll emphasis and flatter your exposed stomach. Extremely modern, this piece is extremely versatile, and will also work well with casual worn-in jeans and a pair of Gucci loafers.

4 / 8
4 / 8

This beautiful draped cashmere cardigan is soft and light, with an angular hem that’ll emphasis and flatter your exposed stomach. Extremely modern, this piece is extremely versatile, and will also work well with casual worn-in jeans and a pair of Gucci loafers.

Keeping true to the designer’s understated and minimal style, Victoria Beckham’s small leather clutch features a gold zip and has been handcrafted in Italy using the smoothest leather. Polished and smaller sized, it’s not a practical choice (you’ll have to carry it in-hand) but - boy, is it cute.

5 / 8
5 / 8

Keeping true to the designer’s understated and minimal style, Victoria Beckham’s small leather clutch features a gold zip and has been handcrafted in Italy using the smoothest leather. Polished and smaller sized, it’s not a practical choice (you’ll have to carry it in-hand) but - boy, is it cute.

A showstopper of an accessory, this monogram leather clutch by, yes… you guessed it, Saint Laurent is beautiful and bold, while punctuated by the label’s hallmark YSL logo. The tasseled embellishment will add a much-needed dose of colour to your overall black ensemble.

6 / 8
6 / 8

A showstopper of an accessory, this monogram leather clutch by, yes… you guessed it, Saint Laurent is beautiful and bold, while punctuated by the label’s hallmark YSL logo. The tasseled embellishment will add a much-needed dose of colour to your overall black ensemble.

Max Mara’s Pegno tapered trousers are cut from light figure-hugging jersey that’ll sculpt your body without feeling tight and uncomfortable. Finished with neat pressed creases that elevate them from casual to casual-chic, these look great with everything from black cropped tops to silk skirts and butter-soft jumpers.

7 / 8
7 / 8

Max Mara’s Pegno tapered trousers are cut from light figure-hugging jersey that’ll sculpt your body without feeling tight and uncomfortable. Finished with neat pressed creases that elevate them from casual to casual-chic, these look great with everything from black cropped tops to silk skirts and butter-soft jumpers.

Raquel Allegra’s velvet culottes are as sumptuously stylish and they are beautifully wearable. Handmade “with love and enthusiasm” by the brand’s talented designers, the plush fabric is blended with silk for the ultimate in softness. A wide-leg shape and cropped ankle makes this an eye-catching trouser – source the matching crop top to complete the look.

8 / 8
8 / 8

Raquel Allegra’s velvet culottes are as sumptuously stylish and they are beautifully wearable. Handmade “with love and enthusiasm” by the brand’s talented designers, the plush fabric is blended with silk for the ultimate in softness. A wide-leg shape and cropped ankle makes this an eye-catching trouser – source the matching crop top to complete the look.