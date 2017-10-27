Shop The Look: Grace Elizabeth

American model Grace Elizabeth looked incredible at a private dinner hosted in honour of Chanel’s very own Karl Lagerfield this week. The event, which was held at the Boom Boom Room in New York City’s Standard Hotel, included a surprise performance by global superstar Mariah Carey. Elizabeth worked the brand’s black and gold fantasy tweed jacket and trouser combination to perfection at the intimate dinner, which was Look 27 from the Paris-Cosmopolite 2016/17 collection.