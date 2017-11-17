Shop The Look: Diane Kruger

German-American actress and former fashion model Diane Kruger looked immaculate in a Versus Versace Resort 2018 look while she was out promoting her new film In The Fade earlier this week. Well known for roles such as Helen in the epic war film Troy (2004), she looked stunning in LA while dressed in a multi-coloured tweed shift dress with black patent-leather panels and an accent pocket. Replicate her look, and more, with MOJEH’s edit of the best clothing alternatives, in the gallery above.