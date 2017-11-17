Menu Menu

Shop The Look: Diane Kruger

November 17th 2017 | Annie Darling

  • Diane Kruger wore a look from the Versus Versace Resort 2018 collection to
  • Balmain s tartan tweed mini dress is a wintery alternative to Kruger s
  • This Grosgrain-trimmed cotton-blend tweed mini dress by Gucci featured red and
  • When wearing tartan it s best to keep accessories simple so avoid clashing
  • Gianvito Rossi s suede pumps are of a wearable height Their refined shape and
  • A bold choice of shoe these eye-catching Saint Laurent Opyum
  • These small and impossibly delicate sterling silver diamond earrings by Monica
  • For a stronger statement Oscar De La Renta s Tendril silver-tone crystal

German-American actress and former fashion model Diane Kruger looked immaculate in a Versus Versace Resort 2018 look while she was out promoting her new film In The Fade earlier this week. Well known for roles such as Helen in the epic war film Troy (2004), she looked stunning in LA while dressed in a multi-coloured tweed shift dress with black patent-leather panels and an accent pocket. Replicate her look, and more, with MOJEH’s edit of the best clothing alternatives, in the gallery above.

Diane Kruger wore a look from the Versus Versace Resort 2018 collection to promote her new film ‘In The Fade’ on November 9th 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

1 / 8
1 / 8

Diane Kruger wore a look from the Versus Versace Resort 2018 collection to promote her new film ‘In The Fade’ on November 9th 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Balmain’s tartan tweed mini dress is a wintery alternative to Kruger’s lighter garment. Its Eighties- rock style was conceptualised by Olivier Rousteing who explained that, “for as long as I remember, music and fashion have been completely intertwined.”

2 / 8
2 / 8

Balmain’s tartan tweed mini dress is a wintery alternative to Kruger’s lighter garment. Its Eighties- rock style was conceptualised by Olivier Rousteing who explained that, “for as long as I remember, music and fashion have been completely intertwined.”

This Grosgrain-trimmed cotton-blend tweed mini dress by Gucci featured red and navy ribbons - a signature webbing that was first introduced in the Fifties. Faux pearl embellishments are topped with the label’s ‘GG’ insignia. Wear with simple accessories.

3 / 8
3 / 8

This Grosgrain-trimmed cotton-blend tweed mini dress by Gucci featured red and navy ribbons - a signature webbing that was first introduced in the Fifties. Faux pearl embellishments are topped with the label’s ‘GG’ insignia. Wear with simple accessories.

When wearing tartan, it’s best to keep accessories simple so avoid clashing patterns and contrasting colours. Black is a safe option, and this Fendi tote, part of Karl Lagerfeld’s autumn/winter17 collection, boasts smooth black leather and a wearable boxy silhouette.

4 / 8
4 / 8

When wearing tartan, it’s best to keep accessories simple so avoid clashing patterns and contrasting colours. Black is a safe option, and this Fendi tote, part of Karl Lagerfeld’s autumn/winter17 collection, boasts smooth black leather and a wearable boxy silhouette.

Gianvito Rossi’s suede pumps are of a wearable height. Their refined shape and block heel make them a stylish pick from day to night. Butter-soft leather ensures the utmost in comfort, as well as good taste.

5 / 8
5 / 8

Gianvito Rossi’s suede pumps are of a wearable height. Their refined shape and block heel make them a stylish pick from day to night. Butter-soft leather ensures the utmost in comfort, as well as good taste.

A bold choice of shoe, these eye-catching Saint Laurent ‘Opyum’ patent-leather pumps were first debuted for spring/summer17. Set with a lacquered red ‘YSL’ plaque where the heel should be, these shoes perfectly complement the various shades of traditional tartan.

6 / 8
6 / 8

A bold choice of shoe, these eye-catching Saint Laurent ‘Opyum’ patent-leather pumps were first debuted for spring/summer17. Set with a lacquered red ‘YSL’ plaque where the heel should be, these shoes perfectly complement the various shades of traditional tartan.

These small and impossibly delicate sterling silver diamond earrings by Monica Vinader are inspired by the Italian Riviera and encrusted with 0.08-carats of light-catching diamonds.

7 / 8
7 / 8

These small and impossibly delicate sterling silver diamond earrings by Monica Vinader are inspired by the Italian Riviera and encrusted with 0.08-carats of light-catching diamonds.

For a stronger statement, Oscar De La Renta’s Tendril silver-tone crystal earrings were worn by Bella Hadid for the closing look of the brand’s autumn/winter17 show. Wear your tresses up to truly showcase these splendid creations to the best of your ability.

8 / 8
8 / 8

For a stronger statement, Oscar De La Renta’s Tendril silver-tone crystal earrings were worn by Bella Hadid for the closing look of the brand’s autumn/winter17 show. Wear your tresses up to truly showcase these splendid creations to the best of your ability.