Resort 2017: Five Trend Updates

Ruffles and Frills Ruffles reigned supreme from the feminine and whimsical at Blumarine to Louis Vuitton’s structured shapes and Chanel, who let the Southern hemisphere speak out with Spanish-inspired folds. Wear with dressed down denim or a structured black trouser to ensure the look remains contemporary rather than costume.

Crochet Calling Crochet says out of office like no other, pair Valentino’s flowery midi skirts with military outerwear for a fashion-forward approach or inject colour with Balmain’s punchy Caribbean palette of pink, blue, yellow and green, for a folkloric feel we look no further than Alexander McQueen.

Animal’s World From the prints that populated Coach to Stella McCartney’s farm-yard fun skirts and Red Valentino's bird prints, animals ruled the resort shows. Gucci gives us the greatest number of ways to style the trend with cat printed tees, dogs adorning jackets and serpent stamped accessories as part of their collection.

Futuristic The shine usually saved for autumn/winter let the resort collections reflect. Highlights included 70s style suits at Rachel Comey and pussy-bow blouses and snake skin metallic maxis at Preen by Thornton Bregazzi. Inject a fresh lease of life into high shine pieces by pairing them with the season’s micro floral prints.

