Ramadan Ready Dmitri Ruwan May 9th 2017 2.5 min read

As Ramadan approaches and the Middle Eastern summer quickens its pace, the thought of lightweight textiles and delicately beaded gossamer dresses specific to the holy month provide us with a cooling high-fashion alternative to typical party wear. Today on MOJEH.com, we explore the trends and styles to try for every regal Iftar dinner and social appearance in between.

Runway Looks As fashion becomes more evidently cosmopolitan, the leading runways look to incorporate the elegance of Arabia via subtle detailing, such as the billowing sleeves of a silk chiffon top to the kaftan-like proportions of a sparkling Balmain dress. While there are plenty of styles that exude opulence, a little bit of simplicity makes for more of a standout moment. Look to off-shoulder details and delicate embroidery to exude femininity.













ANTONIO BERARDI | ALBERTA FERRETTI | ANDREW GN | ADEAM | BALMAIN | BORA AKSU | OSCAR DE LA RENTA

Silhouettes The traditional approach to Ramadan dressing follows the languid beauty of the kaftan, and dramatic sleeves, pleats and cape details provide a rather opulent silhouette. Look to the flattering draping techniques of Valentino’s blush-toned jersey evening dresses or the dream like silk-chiffon of an Alberta Ferretti gown.













OSMAN at Symphony | Lanvin @luisaviaroma.com | DICE KAYEK | ALBERTA FERRETTI | Valentino | GIAMBATTISTA VALLI @luisaviaroma.com

Accessories As a rule of thumb, when an ensemble is simple a single standout accessory best complements it. This Ramadan, think: The more sparkle the better. Look to the crushed crystals and diamante detailing of Alexander McQueen’s evening clutch or the glistening gems of a beaded Dries Van Noten belt. Whether its statement earrings or a scintillating pair of stilettos, these pieces are sure to be sensational