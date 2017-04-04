Menu Menu

Purse-ing Matters

April 4th 2017

  • Carven Delicate sparkling and matte black three winning codes to ensure this
  • Herm s Much like avoiding that second slice of cake it is imperative to avoid
  • Lanvin Though slightly bigger than the rest of our selection Lanvin s python
  • N 21 A touch of satin instantly glamourises any ensemble Let N 21 s mini
  • Nicole Miller Reminiscent of Native American coin purses Nicole Miller
  • Oscar de la Renta Purses that display intricate beading or handwoven textiles

There are no rights or wrongs when it comes to your everyday bag. After all, there’s only so much wrong you can do with a Chloé satchel or Saint Laurent Sac De Jour. But when it comes to purses the matter changes entirely. A purse isn’t an everyday accessory, therefore it should exude a polish that standard accessories do not. Thankfully for spring/summer17 designers showcased a variety of options to choose from that finely balance this very aesthetic through embellished details and contemporary materials. Here we look to our six favourite styles for the season.

Dmitri Ruwan:

Array

Carven. Delicate, sparkling and matte black, three winning codes to ensure this little wonder by Carven is exactly what you need for dinner parties and high teas. Make sure to complement the bejewelled handle with an ensemble of demure colour tones.

Dmitri Ruwan:
1 / 6
1 / 6

Carven. Delicate, sparkling and matte black, three winning codes to ensure this little wonder by Carven is exactly what you need for dinner parties and high teas. Make sure to complement the bejewelled handle with an ensemble of demure colour tones.

Dmitri Ruwan:

Hermès. Much like avoiding that second slice of cake it is imperative to avoid carrying bulky bags to daytime gatherings. Thankfully Hermès saves the day once more with this minute version of a pillbox style crafted into an elegant purse.

Dmitri Ruwan:
2 / 6
2 / 6

Hermès. Much like avoiding that second slice of cake it is imperative to avoid carrying bulky bags to daytime gatherings. Thankfully Hermès saves the day once more with this minute version of a pillbox style crafted into an elegant purse.

Dmitri Ruwan:

Lanvin. Though slightly bigger than the rest of our selection Lanvin’s python leather purse with diamante strap detailing offers just the right amount of space. Carry it by the single loop strap and pair with a knife pleated Versace skirt for a clever play on details.

Dmitri Ruwan:
3 / 6
3 / 6

Lanvin. Though slightly bigger than the rest of our selection Lanvin’s python leather purse with diamante strap detailing offers just the right amount of space. Carry it by the single loop strap and pair with a knife pleated Versace skirt for a clever play on details.

Dmitri Ruwan:

N°21. A touch of satin instantly glamourises any ensemble. Let N°21’s mini bag-purse style accompany you from work meetings during the day to chic dinner plans at night.

Dmitri Ruwan:
4 / 6
4 / 6

N°21. A touch of satin instantly glamourises any ensemble. Let N°21’s mini bag-purse style accompany you from work meetings during the day to chic dinner plans at night.

Dmitri Ruwan:

Nicole Miller. Reminiscent of Native American coin purses Nicole Miller perfectly captures the essence of the Far East with her eclectic style. The perfect adornment to your gossamer Céline frock for a weekend brunch.

Dmitri Ruwan:
5 / 6
5 / 6

Nicole Miller. Reminiscent of Native American coin purses Nicole Miller perfectly captures the essence of the Far East with her eclectic style. The perfect adornment to your gossamer Céline frock for a weekend brunch.

Dmitri Ruwan:

Oscar de la Renta. Purses that display intricate beading or handwoven textiles across the exterior instantly captivate onlookers. Pair beaded purses against the free flowing flare of an A-line skirt to exude femininity.

Dmitri Ruwan:
6 / 6
6 / 6

Oscar de la Renta. Purses that display intricate beading or handwoven textiles across the exterior instantly captivate onlookers. Pair beaded purses against the free flowing flare of an A-line skirt to exude femininity.

Dmitri Ruwan: