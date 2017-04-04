Purse-ing Matters

There are no rights or wrongs when it comes to your everyday bag. After all, there’s only so much wrong you can do with a Chloé satchel or Saint Laurent Sac De Jour. But when it comes to purses the matter changes entirely. A purse isn’t an everyday accessory, therefore it should exude a polish that standard accessories do not. Thankfully for spring/summer17 designers showcased a variety of options to choose from that finely balance this very aesthetic through embellished details and contemporary materials. Here we look to our six favourite styles for the season.