A Monday Pick-Me-Up Courtesy Of Coach

Coach's spring/summer17 campaign embodies the upcoming season's free-spirited vibes through models Lexi Boling, Wallette Watson, Hayett McCarthy, Cara Taylor and He Cong. Shot by Steven Meisel, the campaign continues the ongoing narrative of the Coach gang who have escaped New York for the day. With the city's iconic skyline serving as a backdrop, the Coach girls dance their way through the video wearing edgy sleeveless versions of the brand's varsity jackets over bohemian dresses paired with elevated studded mocassins and booties.