MIU MIU: Room 303

American actress Jaime King stars in Miu Miu's latest advertising campaign video, entitled Room 303. Lensed by world-renowned photographer Alasdair McLellan, this opulent moving picture documents the intimate secrecies behind the private doors of an exclusive hotel in Mayfair, London.

King leads a playful group of four friends, who frolic joyfully throughout the hotel's decadent guest rooms, all while decked in signature Miu Miu accessories that are carefully crafted from plush fabrics, glittering gemstones and precious furs.

Photography by Alasdair McLellan

Starring Jaime King, Samantha Archibald, Iesha Hodges, Lily Nova