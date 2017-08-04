Miu Miu Autumn/Winter17 Campaign

The autumn/winter17 campaign for Miu Miu stars award-winning actress and, Miss Moneypenny herself, Naomie Harris. She is joined by the brightest and most unique faces in today’s industry, including breathtakingly beautiful sisters Adwoa and Kesewa Aboah and legendary supermodel Kate Moss. Adorned in the brand’s latest colour-clashing wares, the glamorous girls explore the untamed and thick-aired Mississippi bayou, before dancing to live jazz music while swathed in brightly-hued faux furs and feathered dropwaist dresses.