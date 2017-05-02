Met Gala Style: Our Six Contenders

A dress code implies both precision and discipline. It is a carefully selected mediator for the direction of any given social affair. The Met Gala’s highly conceptual yearly gala is the best example of this, often christening the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Costume Institute Exhibition, which, for 2017, is inspired by Rei Kawakubo of Comme des Garçons.

Many in the industry will agree that Kawakubo’s contribution to fashion is legendary. Her exploration of the meaning of fashion through sculptural proportions, distressed textiles and deconstructed tailoring have often been the starting point in many a debate pertaining to fashion as an art form.So why is it the best moment to focus on her work? As fashion enters a period of mass commercialism, how relevant is the work of designers like Kawakubo?

In any case, the leading ladies of the night who excelled with both grace and modernity were the ones that did their research. Paying tribute to not only the mesmerising world of Comme des Garçons, but the time honoured concept that is dressing for a theme.