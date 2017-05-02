Menu Menu

Met Gala Style: Our Six Contenders

May 2nd 2017 | Dmitri Ruwan

A dress code implies both precision and discipline. It is a carefully selected mediator for the direction of any given social affair. The Met Gala’s highly conceptual yearly gala is the best example of this, often christening the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Costume Institute Exhibition, which, for 2017, is inspired by Rei Kawakubo of Comme des Garçons. 

Many in the industry will agree that Kawakubo’s contribution to fashion is legendary. Her exploration of the meaning of fashion through sculptural proportions, distressed textiles and deconstructed tailoring have often been the starting point in many a debate pertaining to fashion as an art form.So why is it the best moment to focus on her work? As fashion enters a period of mass commercialism, how relevant is the work of designers like Kawakubo?

In any case, the leading ladies of the night who excelled with both grace and modernity were the ones that did their research. Paying tribute to not only the mesmerising world of Comme des Garçons, but the time honoured concept that is dressing for a theme. 

Lily Aldridge. The actress proved this highly conceptual theme could also be sensual. Exuding femme fatale in a custom-made silk Ralph Lauren gown, her face is mysteriously speckled with magenta netting (a colour used in the models’s hair of Rei’s 1992 ready-to-wear show). Aldridge’s vibe exuded the dance-like movements of Samurai’s that are often explored within the label itself.

Ruth Negga. Arriving in a Maison Valentino couture dress, Negga showcases a fascination for the intricacies of Kawakubo’s world, most noticeably her Japanese heritage. The lines of the gown fall in a kimono like style while the water lily colour palette and side pleats reference a hand painting on Venetian screens.

Zoey Dutch. It might be simple but the artistry of this garment lies in its subtle detailing. The sleeves depict a gossamer tiered effect that has been pivotal in the collections of the Japanese designer. Though appearing in a far more westernised and contemporary context, this Tory Burch dress exudes elegance in its simplicity.

Rihanna. Wearing none other than Comme des Garçons herself, the musician-meet-actress’s fashion choices isn’t exactly your typical gala attire. But then again, this is no ordinary night. Rihanna’s ensemble came courtesy of the brand’s autumn/winter2016 collection that the designer described as being inspired by punks of the 18th Century.

Tracee Ellis Ross. Proving just how to wear silk damask to perfection, the actress opts for an ink-blue Comme des Garçons cocoon dress. Exposing just the right amount of leg saves Ellis from appearing dwarfed by the garments construction, while simplistic accessories ground the look.

Brie Larson. Definitely a more subtle approach to the night, Larson’s ensemble was inspired, rather than created, by Kawakubo. Nonetheless, it is one that’s worthy of tribute. This Chanel pre-fall 2017 gown comes hand-appliqued in golden plumes that are layered in thick tiers atop gossamer tulle. The correlation to Rei’s work here stands in the play on proportion and layers, as witnessed in her 1998 spring/summer ready-to-wear collection.

Brie Larson. Definitely a more subtle approach to the night, Larson’s ensemble was inspired, rather than created, by Kawakubo. Nonetheless, it is one that’s worthy of tribute. This Chanel pre-fall 2017 gown comes hand-appliqued in golden plumes that are layered in thick tiers atop gossamer tulle. The correlation to Rei’s work here stands in the play on proportion and layers, as witnessed in her 1998 spring/summer ready-to-wear collection.