Lightweight Summer Styles

April 28th 2017 | Dmitri Ruwan

  Short Story When we say shorts we mean a specific type Luxurious textiles
  • Tibi
  • Chlo
  • Boss Woman
  • Phillip Lim
  Seeing Symbols While print is quite literally a summer must-have
  • Carven
  • Phillip Lim
  • Mary Katrantzou
  • Christian Dior
  Sharp Shirting Shirtdresses are as pivotal to summer dressing as flat sandals
  • Emilia Wickstead
  • Lacoste
  • Les Copains
  • Zac Posen

It’s important to recognise that the current change in climate means a definite shift in wardrobe staples. It’s a given that summer signals the appearance of lighter textiles in our closets but we’ve all made the mistake of throwing on that casual top only to find the fabric and garment structure much too stuffy.

Today on MOJEH.com we’re looking to eliminate that occurrence. These supremely summer friendly lightweight pieces aren’t about what’s ‘haute’, but instead provide a practical approach to dressing as we move into the month of May. 

Short Story. When we say shorts we mean a specific type. Luxurious textiles, supreme tailoring and an appropriate length are all determining factors on how successfully you wear the look. But remember to err away from denim or polyester-blended satin to avoid fashion pitfalls. Vintage boutiques such as Squares Ville offer cut-out lace Sixties-styled garments while designers such as Chloé, Tibi and Phillip Lim offer a more contemporary approach.

Tibi

Tibi

Chloé

Chloé

Boss Woman

Boss Woman

Phillip Lim

Phillip Lim

Seeing Symbols. While print is quite literally a summer must-have it’s refreshing to switch it up with the season’s newest fancy – eclectic symbols. Exude fantasy in a tulle evening gown covered in cosmic designs or look to light linen pieces that bear abstract motifs across the garment. The sparse fabrics in between these motifs exude an air of lightness that print tends to evade.

Carven

Carven

Phillip Lim

Phillip Lim

Mary Katrantzou

Mary Katrantzou

Christian Dior

Christian Dior

Sharp Shirting. Shirtdresses are as pivotal to summer dressing as flat sandals are when in Capri. The knack to avoid looking dated with this trending staple is to opt for subtle structured details in the garment alongside the textile itself. These details include a slightly ballooned sleeve, a pointed shoulder or godetes. While the traditional shirtdress appears in lightweight cottons and silk, stay away from textiles such as velvet or suede to avoid feeling hot and bothered.

Emilia Wickstead

Emilia Wickstead

Lacoste

Lacoste

Les Copains

Les Copains

Zac Posen

Zac Posen