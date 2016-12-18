Holiday Style

Whether you’re exploring the cool temperatures in the Swiss Alps, journeying to the sunny White Haven beach in Australia or immersing yourself in the hustle and bustle of Berlin’s art culture, we have your suitcase must haves in-check.

Winter Wonderer









1. MICHAEL KORS | 2. VERSACE | 3. OPENING CEREMONY | 4. SPORTMAX | 5. OSCAR DE LA RENTA

Off-slope dressing requires supreme elegance and should complement your surroundings. Let the untainted beauty of white powered mountains frame your daywear with the pristine nature of a black and white palette. Silver metals with architectural presence add a sense of cool to your look that is both bold and striking.

Sunshine Chaser









1. PROENZA SCHOULER | 2. BALENCIAGA | 3. MAISON RABIH KAYROUZ | 4. EMILIO PUCCI | 5. STELLA MCCARTNEY

Enjoy beachside bliss with zesty hues that sing to outdoor living. Look to designers like Emilio Pucci who navigated towards citrus bursts and Proenza Schouler‘s fresh lemon and lime combinations. Trial patterns with block colours and graphic prints for the perfect sunshine ensemble.

City Slicker









1. ZERO+MARIA CORNEJO | 2. T BY ALEXANDER WANG | 3. OPENING CEREMONY | 4. OFF WHITE | 5. BALENCIAGA