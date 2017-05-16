The High Fashion Kaftan

A kaftan is a garment with Middle Eastern roots or of Mesopotamian origin. Originally worn by sultans of the Ottoman Empire during the 14th Century, it evolved through time with variations in print, textile and texture, often being redesigned in a variety of ways by various cultures.

The typical kaftan style is a rectangular cloth that is stitched from the bottom up on either side of the body with openings for the head, arms and feet. This allows the wearer to slide smoothly into any kaftan regardless of the body type. It is this very principle and garment construction that has seemingly inspired international designers for spring/summer17.

Taking elements such as the cut of the kaftan-sleeve and its fluidity of motion, designers have created evening and cocktail wear that provides mesmerising alternatives to the traditional garment itself. Here, we take a look at out top 12 designs and breezy silhouettes, which are essential to battle the summer heat in style.