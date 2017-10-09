Fundamental Fixtures

Just over three decades ago, Donna Karan launched her own eponymous brand, Donna Karan New York. Her debut collection titled Seven Easy Pieces, marked the first time anyone within the high fashion industry had addressed the concept of a capsule wardrobe. Consisting of a bodysuit, classic white shirt, cashmere sweater, tailored jacket, fitted skirt and a pair of tights and trousers, the collection revolutionised the way women thought about their wardrobes.

Combining sophistication and simplicity, her approach to style highlighted the importance of timeless and versatile separates that could easily be mixed and matched together, and went on to become the foundation for her label. The past 30 years have seen a paradigm shift in the way we dress from the austerity of Nineties grunge to the slick jet-set luxe propelled forward by Tom Ford in the early 2000s, to Alessandro Michele’s whimsical eclectic excess today, as well as innumerable other movements in-between.

At the beginning of each fashion season we are inundated with the latest trends, the next It bags and the newest must have items, which can cause us to lose sight of what the core components of our wardrobes should be. While clothing requirements are undoubtedly different for every woman, investing in a collective of staples that can be easily interchanged and worn with trend-based and pre-existing items form the foundation of effortless, easy and well put together styling. 32 years on, the concept of the Seven Easy Pieces is just as relevant, if not more crucial to today’s woman living a multi-faceted, busy life while juggling a family, career and social commitments.

We’ve scoured the runways and compiled a tight edit of new season offerings that will take you through from day to night with ease. Classic, yet contemporary, versatile and refined, these items offer a nuanced take on power dressing, constituting today’s Seven Easy Pieces.