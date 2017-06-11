Focus of the Week: Atelier Kikala

Georgia has been on our radar for a while now. The emerging hotspot in Eastern Europe has plenty on offer for discerning travellers, but is also churning out some incredibly talented fashion designers - the name Demna Gvasalia should ring a bell. This week we turn our focus to Atelier Kikala, a Tbilisi-based label by Lado Bokuchava making waves on an international scale. Initially founded as a photo studio, Bokuchava's photoshoots incorporated his own clothes and designs which attracted a lot of attention leading him to officially launch his own line in 2012. Since then his robe-style dresses, sharply cut denim and edgy bomber jackets have been worn by Miroslava Duma, Natalie Joos and Sky Ferreira. For spring/summer17 Bokuchava explored the concept of gravity which resulted in a series of highly covetable, street-savvy dresses featuring origami-like draping and folding techniques as well as ruffles, ruching and frills. Here we share six of our favourite collection looks.