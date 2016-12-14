Five Ways To Wear The Pantone Colour of 2017

The pastel tones of Rose Quartz and Serenity have been switched up for a punchier palette leading into 2017. We will be springing into the new season with ‘Greenery’, Pantone’s newly announced colour of the year.

The vivid yellow-green shade represents the "reconnection we seek with nature and all,” according to Pantone. Offering us a fresh start, the shade seeks to "revive, restore, and renew”. Here, we share five ways to get a little Greenery into your wardrobe.