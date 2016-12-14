Menu Menu

Five Ways To Wear The Pantone Colour of 2017

December 14th 2016

30 sec read

The pastel tones of Rose Quartz and Serenity have been switched up for a punchier palette leading into 2017. We will be springing into the new season with ‘Greenery’, Pantone’s newly announced colour of the year.

The vivid yellow-green shade represents the "reconnection we seek with nature and all,” according to Pantone. Offering us a fresh start, the shade seeks to "revive, restore, and renew”. Here, we share five ways to get a little Greenery into your wardrobe.

Five Ways To Wear The Pantone Colour of 2017

Five Ways To Wear The Pantone Colour of 2017

Five Ways To Wear The Pantone Colour of 2017

Five Ways To Wear The Pantone Colour of 2017

Five Ways To Wear The Pantone Colour of 2017

Five Ways To Wear The Pantone Colour of 2017

Five Ways To Wear The Pantone Colour of 2017

Five Ways To Wear The Pantone Colour of 2017

Five Ways To Wear The Pantone Colour of 2017

Five Ways To Wear The Pantone Colour of 2017