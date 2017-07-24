Five Trends To Try: August

As we dust the sand off our sliders, finish up our summer reads and pack up our suitcases in preparation for a return to the region, we're focusing on the positives of heading back to work post-holiday. Here at MOJEH, this means sorting our new season wardrobes. Thankfully, designers provided plenty of back-to-work inspiration in their pre-fall collections. From powerful suits in eye-catching prints to the prettiest of pleats, here are five trends to debut in your office next month.