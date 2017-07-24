Menu Menu

Five Trends To Try: August

July 24th 2017

As we dust the sand off our sliders, finish up our summer reads and pack up our suitcases in preparation for a return to the region, we're focusing on the positives of heading back to work post-holiday. Here at MOJEH, this means sorting our new season wardrobes. Thankfully, designers provided plenty of back-to-work inspiration in their pre-fall collections. From powerful suits in eye-catching prints to the prettiest of pleats, here are five trends to debut in your office next month. 

Statement Suits: Coordinating suit sets in bright hues and colourful patterns set a bold tone for both work and play. (Image Delpozo)

Bottega Veneta

Roberto Cavalli

Mary Katrantzou

Givenchy

Skirts and Knits: Decidedly preppy but also demure, designers paired skirts of varying lengths with super soft knits and jumpers. (Image Giorgio Armani)

Louis Vuitton

Michael Kors

Rachel Comey

Versace

Red Alert: Razor sharp suits cut from red fabrics make a powerful play for statement dressing. (Image Antonio Berardi)

Lanvin

Givenchy

Stella McCartney

Pretty Pleats: Gentle pleats bring feminine movements to garments and work to break up outfits of similar hues. (Image Adam Lippes)

Roberto Cavalli

Céline

Christopher Kane

Proenza Schouler

Plaids and Checks: A plethora of monochromatic patterns and prints proved popular across many pre-fall collections. (Image Balmain)

Alexander McQueen

Michael Kors

Off-White

Stella McCartney

