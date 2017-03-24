Chanel Channels Modern Elegance

To mark Chanel’s ultra-modern spring/summer17 collection, the French luxury label has released a video starring American It girl Arizona Muse. Subtly fresh and undeniably feminine, lightweight fabrics are used aplenty. Delicate lingerie and exquisite lace is layered underneath comfy tweed suits, while iridescent blouses in silk crêpe are worn with oversized mismatched earrings and rows of pearls. The latest ready-to-wear ensembles are unveiled in the quaint décor of a pastel-hued tearoom, which has us lusting after graceful silhouettes that feature a punch of power.