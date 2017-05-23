Menu Menu

The Boutique To Shop This Ramadan

May 23rd 2017 | Dmitri Ruwan

Ramadan is almost here and there’s no better way to prepare for the many Iftar dinners and social soirees it brings than with a visit to Abu Dhabi’s premier luxury boutique: Esposa. While primarily a wedding boutique carrying luxury labels such as Marchesa and Oscar de la Renta, the boutique’s Ramadan Privé collection offers an exquisite selection of garments that are a perfect symbiosis of elegance and style. Gossamer lace is layered upon chiffon to minimise translucence while guipure lace is hand-dyed in shades of sapphire and lilac, and cut into a bell-sleeved dress. Various more extravagant creations play with proportion and experiment with ivory silk and cerulean silk satin. Aside from carrying a covetable range of high-end designer names, the boutique also offers a selection of lesser-known designers that provide one-of-a-kind statement pieces. Here’s our edit of the their best evening creations.

 

Beside Couture by Gemy

Yolan Cris

Dorian Ho

Beside Couture by Gemy

Tony Ward

Matilde Cano

Yolan Cris

La Sposa

