The Boutique To Shop This Ramadan

Ramadan is almost here and there’s no better way to prepare for the many Iftar dinners and social soirees it brings than with a visit to Abu Dhabi’s premier luxury boutique: Esposa. While primarily a wedding boutique carrying luxury labels such as Marchesa and Oscar de la Renta, the boutique’s Ramadan Privé collection offers an exquisite selection of garments that are a perfect symbiosis of elegance and style. Gossamer lace is layered upon chiffon to minimise translucence while guipure lace is hand-dyed in shades of sapphire and lilac, and cut into a bell-sleeved dress. Various more extravagant creations play with proportion and experiment with ivory silk and cerulean silk satin. Aside from carrying a covetable range of high-end designer names, the boutique also offers a selection of lesser-known designers that provide one-of-a-kind statement pieces. Here’s our edit of the their best evening creations.