The Anti-Dress Guide

Whenever party season is around the corner it is inevitable that you come across 101 online adverts and friends that talk about one thing and one thing only - finding that perfect dress. But what if dresses just aren’t your style go-to and compromising your aesthetic just isn’t acceptable? Enter the Anti-Fashion Girl’s Guide to dressing: our favourite looks for girls who want to prove that alternative eveningwear is not only acceptable but a must-try.

Ann Demeulemeester

The Luxury Lounge Exhibit nonchalance afforded only to those who live in the moment with this season’s luxuriously cut pyjama suits that mimic nightwear albeit in the most affluent of textiles. From metallic silks to gossamer chiffon, look for a subtle sheen for your ensemble to achieve a sense of refined opulence. Pair the look with statement jewellery such as a Cindy Chao brooch or a Bulgari Sepenti necklace. Remember: It’s all in the accessorising!





1. 1205 | 2. Anne Sofie Madsen | 3. Céline

Siren In A Suit Never underestimate the power of the suit. Channel icon and fashion great Marlene Dietrich from the Thirties with a full black tuxedo or the powerful shoulder styles of Fortie’s film classics like Casablanca. There is both a sense of newness and boldness that is reinterpreted each season by designers without compromising on elegance. For a commanding appearance, pair Bottega Veneta’s suit with drop earrings by Boucheron.





1. Bottega Veneta | 2. Anthony Vaccarello | 3. Alberta Ferretti

Jump Street Every woman has succumbed to the power of the jumpsuit. If not for its easy to wear style then for its unbelievably slimming effects on the body. Look for drapes, panels and glittering mesh textiles to elevate your look from conventional Sixties to fashion pioneer. Pair with sky-high Gucci heels or glittering flats by Dolce&Gabbana.