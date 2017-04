Rihanna’s shimmering Gucci look at Coachella is the stuff of editorial dreams, and it’s safe to assume that not many women will be vying for the look. After all, a crystallised mesh onesie isn’t exactly practical. However, we’ve taken this look – which depicts the imaginative prowess of Alessandro Michele and the boldness of Rihanna – as inspiration to put together our edit of runway looks that provide an appropriate dose of shimmering sparkle.