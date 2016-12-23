Airport Style

Airports have the reputation to be more of a nightmare then something to look forward to, with baggage claims, long lines, flight delays and uncomfortable seats, you can easily be forgiven for wanting to avoid the whole experience. However, as tedious as the process can be, planning the perfect airport look can lessen the blow. While comfort is always key, looking effortlessly elegant is also essential. See how jet-setting stars like model Bella Hadid and fashion blogger Negin Mirsalehi travel in style, as we round up our favourite airport looks.