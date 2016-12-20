5 Trends You Have To Try

In this seasonal style guide we walk you through the best ways to wear, style and embody supermodel confidence while maintaining the holiday season’s most glorious trends.

Oscar de la Renta a/w16

Glamour Fur Embrace the glamour factor that comes with donning a hand embroidered fringe coat in dusk blue or a multi-coloured bolero jacket set with delicately pressed marabou feathers. There is a sense of luxury preserved within the silk-lined jackets of these pieces that are undeniably chic. Whether you’re opting for faux-fur, layered threads or an assortment of feathers, look to colour tones of pastel, soft metallic or deep jewel for the ultimate in regal sophistication.Depending on the style and size of your fur pair with muted accessories such as nude pumps and smaller clutch bags. For extra-drama pair with earrings that bear oceanic hues such as those found in Chopard’s Red Carpet Collection.





1. Valentino | 2. Valentin Yudashkin | 3. Alberta Ferretti

Layer Up This might be your last chance to try the trend that saw us all scavenging for that merino wool polo and summer dress. In this tastefully done combination we pair a strappy dress with a polo neck, interchanging one or the other depending on the occasion. For evening soirees look for decadent dresses made of lame, silk, jacquard and velvet and for the day look to wool, cotton or printed alternatives. There are so many flattering options to choose from but when accessorising pair with low-heeled block shoes and the metallic gleam of a Lady Dior Croisiére wallet.





1. Arthur Arbesser | 2. Chloé | 3. Lanvin

A Vision In Brocade From old world aristocracy to modern royal heiresses, the opulence of Brocade has withstood the test of time. This season it resurfaced in modernised versions across a range of intricately made evening dresses and elaborate jackets that are party essential. Due to the obvious richness of the textile we recommend pairing with softer colour tones in jewellery such as rose gold or pearls. You can choose to pair your baroque jacket with jean trousers for the ultimate in contemporary style.





1. Prada | 2. Holly Fulton | 3. Oscar de la Renta

Sculptural Detailing The best part about sculptural dresses is their ability to transform the body into something altogether new. Look to exaggerated ruffles, one-sided peplums and a muted colour palette to avoid any costume-like vibes. There’s something both empowering and enigmatic about these shapes but make sure you look at the proportions. Pairing a ruffled top with a peplum skirt is not the way to work this trend. Instead, remove volume from the opposite layer, which means (in this case) keeping your top simple and vice versa. Structural jewels and ear-cuffs will work best to exemplify your modern aesthetic.