A Bohemian Backstory

April 7th 2017

Since being appointed creative director in 2011, Clare Waight Keller has put Chloé at the forefront of luxury fashion, with her polished yet free-spirited designs that embody an elevated bohemian aesthetic. As the House of Chloé begins a new chapter, we take a look back at some of its most iconic moods and pieces over the last six years. From faded denim dreams to cool girl athleisure ensembles, these are Clare Waight Keller’s greatest hits seen in the pages of MOJEH. Pick up a copy of our April issue to find out more. 

British designer Clare Waight Keller’s partnership with Chloé began after stints at Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Gucci and Pringle of Scotland. Her tenure at the House saw her create feminine and modern designs that drew heavily from the Seventies, while preserving the DNA and codes of the brand.

The Magic of Movement: Chloe’s Resort 2014 collection saw the brand steered towards a more relaxed and masculine aesthetic. Easygoing separates, such as slouchy wide legged flares, fluid panama pants and guipure lace knee shorts (referenced from Super 120 men’s suiting) set the tone, and were complemented by oversized sweatshirts, languid layered trench coats, breezy shirtdresses and boxy shifts.

Relaxed Refinement: During the spring/summer16 shows, it became apparent that the Nineties seemed to be a source of inspiration for many designers in New York, London, Milan and Paris. None more so than Waight Keller, whose show notes included an homage to girls named Kate, Chloé, Cecilia, Corinne, Rosemary, Emma, and Courtney, and their embodiment of ‘excessively lived simplicity’.

Joie de Vivre: Aside from athleisure separates, the brand’s spring/summer16 collection presented a range of silhouettes rooted in Nineties culture. Indigo acid-washed denim was cut into easygoing surfer girl halter dresses, frayed skater shorts, side split track pants and full-length gypsy dresses accented with a simple drawstring waistband.

Cult Classics: Arguably one of Waight Keller’s strongest offerings, the spring/summer15 collection captured the hearts and minds of women everywhere. Consisting of a thoughtful medley of timeless ensembles and silhouettes, this collection catered to many different types of women in a nonconformist yet elegant way.

Denim Dreams: For her fall/winter15 collection, Waight Keller explored an edgier side of the Chloé girl, brimming with unabashed confidence and attitude. Moody shades of navy, black, khaki green and aubergine were balanced with warmer, feminine tones of terracotta, pink and cream.

Simple Sophistication: The House’s fall/winter16 collection took on motocross chic, drawing inspiration from Anne-France Dautheville who traversed across Europe and the Middle East on motorcycle in the early Seventies. Clean cut leather trousers and jackets in a palette of worn tobacco, cognac and ruby red, featuring bold racing stripes and black leather overalls in aerodynamic silhouettes, conveyed a more literal interpretation of the theme.

