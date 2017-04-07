A Bohemian Backstory

Since being appointed creative director in 2011, Clare Waight Keller has put Chloé at the forefront of luxury fashion, with her polished yet free-spirited designs that embody an elevated bohemian aesthetic. As the House of Chloé begins a new chapter, we take a look back at some of its most iconic moods and pieces over the last six years. From faded denim dreams to cool girl athleisure ensembles, these are Clare Waight Keller’s greatest hits seen in the pages of MOJEH. Pick up a copy of our April issue to find out more.