Weekend Wardrobes: Touch Of Print December 29th 2016 2.5 min read

As we stand on the cusp of the New Year the immersion of next season’s trends are slowly but surely creeping into the last bit of our chilly weekends. Print has always been viewed as an extrovert’s form of dress – that is until designers started to showcase a multitude of finer, more delicate variations that subdued their overall effect and expressed the notion of intricacy rather than vibrancy. Today we’re looking to the perfect ways to incorporate a touch of print into your weekend look.

Silk Skirts We aren’t talking about those puffy-ballerina versions, but rather a romanticised variation of the Fifties circle skirt. Here, the look is cut with a traditional emphasis on the waist but a more tulip-like shape towards the ankles; a subtle alteration to a traditional ankle length skirt paired with a singular print creates a new sense of femininity. Especially when worn with a simple cashmere knit and nude shoes. The effortlessness of a top-knot embeds a carefree elegance to this ensemble by day or night.

Clutches From Afar Little box clutches hand-embroidered in golden thread from Eastern Markets and Parisian ateliers weave a sense of wonder and elevate your look throughout the day. Ensure to select more muted tones to your outfit if your accessory is particularly bright and coordinate with smaller subtle detailing like the delicate cerulean beading on your Valentino stiletto.