Weekend Wardrobes: Streetstyle At Couture Week January 26th 2017 2.5 min read

Attending a Couture show is a rare honour, bestowed upon very few. As such, the preparation into what one should wear during this pivotal time is crucial. Thankfully for us, most of the ladies in attendance opted for ensembles that exuded timeless grace and poise with garments that can also be utilised for a high fashion weekend. Here we look to our favourite looks as inspiration.

Eva-Herzigová at Dior Haute Couture SS17 The actress and model looked sharp in an impeccably tailored ankle-bearing trouser, which was paired with a knee-length bell-sleeved top in a monochrome colour palette of black and white. The key to this effortless elegance was her short-cropped hair, which was gently tousled against glistening hoop earrings and a demure smoky eye. Try it while indulging in a spot of fine dining with friends or when attending VIP soirees.

The Heels Fashion is still debating the kitten-heel take-over, but it seems Couture Week clients have made up their minds. Elongate your legs and accentuate the delicate curves of your feet with lower heeled shoes that offer minimalist ornamentation. A simple white strap on a black satin kitten heel should be paired with cropped denim and a Céline overcoat. This is all you need for the perfect daywear look.