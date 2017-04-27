Weekend Wardrobes: Shorts To Wear April 27th 2017 2.5 min read

Wearing shorts can be quite tricky. There are a variety of textiles, odd lengths and ways to wear these wardrobe staples, from silk pleated styles to cool skorts(shirt and short). However, when you find out how to perfectly incorporate them into your summer look, the results can be life changing. Today on Weekend Wardrobes we’re looking to exude elegance through the right pair of shorts.

Denim Layering Denim short shorts are not fashion savvy. In fact, unless you’re at Coachella they are not to be worn in any inner city. Fortunately the same cannot be said in the case of knee-length denim shorts, especially when paired atop light washed jeans. Exude preppy cool with a two-layered version and keep your top simple. A statement Gucci T-shirt or delicately constructed Celine top will work wonders during warm summer mornings.

Tactful Textures In the height of summer, picking lightweight textures for your shorts is important, but ensure that you also play with contrasting textures. A dark damask jacket off-sets crisp cotton shorts when paired with velveteen stilettos. The look can take you almost anywhere from lunch dates to late night dinners.