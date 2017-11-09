Menu Menu

Weekend Wardrobes: Pursuit of Pink

November 9th 2017

Channel femininity in an unmissable way with a pretty pink palette of rose, blush and fuchsia. Here we show you the best ways to adopt the girly hue this weekend.

Contrast a ladylike palette of pink with the strength of a well-tailored power suit. This unique juxtaposition makes for an ideal nine-to-five look. However, when paired with a set of urban trainers and a casual Tee, the look is seamlessly transformed into a polished off-duty ensemble. 

For the experienced tastemaker, mixing multiple shades of pink will provide depth and dimension. Opposing hues should offer a stark contrast for a powerfully bold statement. Remember to select items in fuss-free silhouettes to keep your look clean and well-refined. 

For the girl looking to embrace her feminine side, adopting subtle romantic details such as frills or billowing fabric will help to soften your look. Opt for a powdered-pink colouring that will bode well with other accompanying separates.

