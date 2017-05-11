Weekend Wardrobes: The Primary Rules Dmitri Ruwan May 11th 2017 2.5 min read

There’s something indescribably enigmatic about a woman who can pull off colour. Colour exudes both confidence and vibrancy; an expression of the vivacious personality whose body it accents. While the timeless appeal of a minimalist colour palette is a constant go-to for most of style-savvy women, there’s something to be said about picking the right colour. Today on weekend wardrobes we’re looking to tastefully incorporate primary colours into our look.

Brave In Red Look to a particularly well-tailored suit when opting for a head–to-toe primary colour. Be bold and unapologetic in a captivating shade of crimson but ensure that you keep all accessories and adornments to a minimal. The look can take you from the professionalism of the workplace to the elegance of a night out with the only must-have being confidence.

Exuberant Blue There’s blue and then there’s – blue. Look to a shade that’s a cross between cerulean and indigo for added vibrancy. Look for the colour across pleated skirts in glittering silk faille or lightweight cashmere tops. The look can take you from day to evening with the pairing of the right accessories. Don a vintage Chanel hip belt, Miu Miu’s bejewelled flats and you’re set to take on the world.