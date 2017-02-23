Weekend Wardrobes: Perfect Pleating February 23rd 2017 2.5 min read

From London to New York and Milan, the consistency of pleated clothing appearing on both street style stars and the runway has been aplenty. Pleating has inspired creatives since as early as the 1920s, with Spanish designer Mariano Fortuny’s most notable contribution to fashion being the Delphono dress; a hand pleated shift gown that moved flawlessly with the body. Many designers are still unable to ascertain this specific method of pleating but, thankfully, modern technology has yielded equally captivating versions. Here, we look to three contemporary ways to wear the trend for the weekend.

Pairing Jackets Whether you’re heading over to meet friends for a late lunch or dining solo, a slightly oversized jacket is the key to setting off your stellar pleated skirt. The contrast of the skirt’s flare paired with the volume of the jacket creates a slimming silhouette that is both captivating and elegant. If your skirt has a particularly loud print, ensure the jacket and all your accessories are kept to a minimum.

Functional Accessories Less is more. Pair a pleated top, dress or skirt with accessories that are less about flash and more about function without compromising on style. These can be in the form of something as simple as a mahogany Chloé satchel or a grained leather shoulder bag by The Row.