Weekend Wardrobes: The Perfect Host December 22nd 2016 2.5 min read

This weekend, we’re looking to the three trends that combine refinement, elegance and decadence to create the perfect ensemble for entertaining.

Club Velvet Velvet is the season’s most opulent textile and has been linked with royalty for decades. Combine that with the free movement of a suit and you can glide between guests, caterers and other socilaities with the grace of a dancer. The overall effect of a suit also adds a touch of nonchalance that is key to the perfect soiree - never try too hard.

Alberta Ferretti

Backless Elevate the element of surprise with a dress that is delicately concealed in the front with a dramatic flash of skin across the back. The demure flash of bare skin contrasts perfectly with gowns cut in light tiers. Look for below-the-knee dresses that are cut in multiple layers to keep the look feminine and alluring.

Antonio Berardi

Touch Of Metal Everyone loves the decadence of the Twenties. Look to a luxuriously silk fringe adorned skirt with iridescent beading for a glamorous contemporary take on traditional evening attire. The pairing of a matte cashmere top and flat shoes creates a sense of old Hollywood glamour. Remember to keep your makeup simple with a defined lip.