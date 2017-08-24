Weekend Wardrobes: Patent Leathers August 24th 2017 2.5 min read

Sleek, liquid-like leathers are the frontrunners this season, offering enthusiasts an edgy alternative for matte varieties. We take you through the key take-homes just in time for the weekend.

Snug cigarette trousers in patient leathers add a modern update to other traditional fabrics. These are an ideal choice for the office, and can be used to form the base of any outfit. Look to layer oversized knits and coats to contrast textures and give your look balance.

For those who prefer to steer away from form-fitting silhouettes, why not try to don the shiny fabric as a jacket. Whether it's layered over a hoodie and a pair of dark-wash denim or worn over a dress to transition your look to an evening setting, its versatility makes it your new wardrobe staple.