Weekend Wardrobes: Patent Leathers

Sleek, liquid-like leathers are the frontrunners this season, offering enthusiasts an edgy alternative for matte varieties. We take you through the key take-homes just in time for the weekend.
Snug cigarette trousers in patient leathers add a modern update to other traditional fabrics. These are an ideal choice for the office, and can be used to form the base of any outfit. Look to layer oversized knits and coats to contrast textures and give your look balance.
For those who prefer to steer away from form-fitting silhouettes, why not try to don the shiny fabric as a jacket. Whether it's layered over a hoodie and a pair of dark-wash denim or worn over a dress to transition your look to an evening setting, its versatility makes it your new wardrobe staple.
Boots are this season's star attraction. Designers such as Fendi, Cedric Charlier and Balenciaga are offering a plethora of coloured options that suit any occasion. Varying lengths provide you with styling versatility, worn short under cut-off jeans or sky-high to carry off a statement coat.