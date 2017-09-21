Weekend Wardrobes: The Overlap

See our style hacks that will change the way you wear a skirt this weekend.

Last season we witnessed reverse layering taking over the streets with tastemakers rewriting the rule book with clever clothing combinations that challenge preconceived notions of dressing. This autumn/winter, our focus shifts to skirts. While a skirt is typically considered feminine on its own – when pulled on over trousers, shirts, or even a dress, the style gets a cool new lease on life.

Have fun with styling by playing with proportions. Pair an oversized shirt dress with a micro mini wrap-around skirt, leaving the end of the dress poking out at the bottom. Wear contrasting fabrics that offer depth and dimension to the overall look, giving your outfit a noteworthy edge.